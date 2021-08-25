3 more Edmonton Elks players test positive for COVID-19
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Three more Edmonton Elks players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Canadian Football League team said Wednesday. Twelve players have returned positive tests since the team got back to Edmonton following a 21-16 victory over the B.C. Lions on Thursday night. The Elks have not identified any of the affected players. The Elks said nine players had tested positive in a media availability Monday, a day after the CFL postponed Edmonton’s schedule game Thursday night at Toronto. The team said players, coaches and staff remain in isolation at home, and continue to be tested daily.
Comments