Bayern romps to 12-0 win over 5th-tier team in German Cup

AP National Sports

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich’s reserves routed fifth-tier side Bremer SV 12-0 in their rescheduled German Cup game Wednesday to ease into the second round. The match was supposed to have been played on Aug. 6 but it was postponed due to a number of coronavirus infections among the Bremen-based team’s players. Bayern took a 5-0 lead by halftime, with Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scoring a hat trick. Choupo-Moting finished with four goals. Jamal Musiala scored two. Substitute Malik Tillman scored on his Bayern debut, and Leroy Sané, Michael Cuisance, Bouna Sarr and Corentin Tolisso also scored.