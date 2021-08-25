Broncos name Teddy Bridgewater their starting quarterback

AP National Sports

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are going with Teddy Bridgewater over Drew Lock as their starting quarterback. Coach Vic Fangio informed his team of the decision Wednesday morning. Fangio had called his quarterback clash too close to call just a day earlier after each had shined in the preseason. Lock lost his starting job despite showing improvements this offseason. Bridgewater was acquired from Carolina for a sixth-round draft pick in April. Fangio says the competition helped both quarterbacks and he believes the team could win with either one under center.