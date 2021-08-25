FIFA reduces penalty on Mexico for anti-gay chants at games

AP National Sports

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soccer officials say the world soccer body has agreed to reduce Mexico’s punishment for anti-gay chants heard during the Olympic qualifying matches in March. The Mexican soccer federation said Wednesday that it had been notified by FIFA that Mexico’s men team will have to play only one game without fans, instead of two as was originally imposed. The ban will be applied Sept. 2, when Mexico’s national team plays Jamaica at the beginning of the region’s World Cup qualifiers. The game will take place at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.