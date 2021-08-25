Griner’s dunk highlights Phoenix’s win over Liberty

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 27 points, Brittney Griner added 26 points, including her third dunk of the season, and Phoenix beat the New York Liberty 106-79 for the Mercury’s fifth straight victory. Griner also had nine rebounds and six assists before getting helped off the court with 1:38 left in the fourth with a left ankle injury. Diana Taurasi added 21 points with five 3-pointers for Phoenix (14-10), which made 12 of 25 from distance. Betnijah Laney led New York with 20 points.