Kentucky players’ burglary case goes to state grand jury

AP National Sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Six Kentucky football players charged with first degree burglary have waived their cases to a state grand jury that will now hear information about a March incident at a private party. Reuben Adams, Robert McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Devito Tisdale and Joel Williams were arrested last week following a Lexington (Kentucky) Police investigation. Tisdale was also charged with first degree wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the people. All six have pleaded not guilty, and their attorneys waived their cases during Wednesday morning’s preliminary hearing to a grand jury.