Moldova’s lowly Sheriff advances to Champions League groups

Sheriff has become the first team from Moldova ever to qualify for the Champions League group stage. Sheriff advanced easily Wednesday with a 0-0 draw at Dinamo Zagreb after winning 3-0 in the home leg of their playoff last week. The low-ranked club from Tiraspol in the breakaway region of Transnistria won through four qualifying rounds to reach the groups draw on Thursday. Wealthy Salzburg advances with a 2-1 win at Brøndby to make the aggregate score 4-2. Shakhtar Donetsk and Monaco are playing extra time locked at 2-2.