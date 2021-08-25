Patriots trade RB Michel to Rams for 2022 draft picks

AP National Sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have acquired running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots for undisclosed 2022 draft picks. Michel brings some help to a Rams offense that was running low on healthy options with the regular season fast approaching. He was drafted by the Patriots in the first round in 2018 and entered the preseason at a pivotal point of his injury-plagued career. New England declined to pick up his fifth-year option in May. That cleared the way for him to become a free agent at the conclusion of the season.