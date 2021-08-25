Raiders acquire LB Denzel Perryman from Panthers

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten help at their banged-up linebacker spot by acquiring Denzel Perryman from the Carolina Panthers in a swap of draft picks. The Raiders will send a 2022 sixth-round pick to Carolina and get a seventh-rounder that year and Perryman back in the deal that will be official once Perryman passes a physical. The Raiders needed help at linebacker after losing both starter Nicholas Morrow (foot) and backup Javin White (knee) last week to injuries. Coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday that both players were likely “going to be out for a while” with Morrow’s injury more serious.