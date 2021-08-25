Wilfried Van Moer, Belgium’s ‘Little General,’ dies at 76

AP National Sports

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Belgium soccer great Wilfried Van Moer has died. He was nicknamed the “Little General,” played in two World Cups and led Belgium to the 1980 European Championship final. He was 76. The Belgian soccer association says the former midfielder suffered a brain hemorrhage and died at a hospital in Leuven. Van Moer scored nine goals in 57 international appearances and represented Belgium at the 1970 and 1982 World Cups. He scored twice in a 3-0 victory over El Salvador in Belgium’s only win at the 1970 tournament. The 5-foot-6 midfielder was known for his leadership qualities. He also briefly coached the national team.