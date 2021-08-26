Before stepping on ice, Kraken teach hockey to Seattle kids

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have already begun introducing the basics of hockey to schools and youth programs in the area before the team even takes the ice for its first NHL season this fall. The Kraken are doing something a bit different from what other teams have done in the past. A former teacher who works in the Kraken front office has developed a hockey curriculum that meets elementary school-level physical education standards. The ball hockey program is expected to be used in a handful of schools in the Seattle area beginning this school year.