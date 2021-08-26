Betts back with Dodgers after missing 16 games with sore hip

AP National Sports

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated outfielder Mookie Betts from the 10-day injured list and he started in right field in a series finale against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers also recalled left-hander Darien Núñez and optioned infielder Gavin Lux and outfielder/infielder Matt Beaty to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Betts missed 16 games with right hip inflammation. The 2018 AL MVP while with Boston, Betts came into the game hitting .277 with 17 homers and 44 RBIs. Núñez returns for his fourth stint with the club and is 0-1 with a 8.22 ERA in six games, including one start, this season.