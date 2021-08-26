China ready for World Cup qualifying, whatever it takes

AP National Sports

By JOHN DUERDEN

Associated Press

China may be one of soccer’s biggest underachievers but it’s national team is the envy of Asia in terms of preparation for the 2022 World Cup. Serious resources are being poured into qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Qatar. The squad is prepared to set up an international base in Qatar for three months if that’s what is required during the COVID-19 pandemic. The domestic league has been suspended to allow players to concentrate on national team commitments. China kicks off the third round of Asian qualification on September 2 against Australia and then meets Japan five days later. Both games will be in Qatar.