Djokovic’s true Slam bid at US Open starts against qualifier

AP National Sports

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

Novak Djokovic will begin his bid to win the U.S. Open for a men’s-record 21st major tennis championship and to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam by facing a player who comes through qualifying. Djokovic’s potential path could include 2014 finalist Kei Nishikori in the third round, Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berretini in the quarterfinals and Alexander Zverev in the semifinals. Naomi Osaka’s first Grand Slam action since taking a mental health break will come against Marie Bouzkova. Main draw play in New York begins Monday with spectators allowed at full capacity, a year after all fans were banned because of the coronavirus pandemic.