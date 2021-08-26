LEADING OFF: ChiSox seek 1st Windy City series win since ’14

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The White Sox open a three-game home series against the crosstown rival Cubs three weeks after sweeping a set at Wrigley Field. The AL Central-leading White Sox haven’t won a season series against the Cubs since going 3-1 in 2014 and haven’t swept the Windy City showdown since interleague play was introduced in 1997. Left-hander Dallas Keuchel is set to face Cubs righty Keegan Thompson. Meanwhile, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has been turning up the heat on his quest for a first Cy Young Award and is set to make his latest pitch against the A’s.