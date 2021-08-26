Linette beats top-seeded Kasatkina in Cleveland quarters

AP National Sports

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Sixth-seeded Magda Linette of Poland beat top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday to advance to the Tennis in the Land semifinals. No. 51 Linette used precision shot-making and converted 5 of 6 break points in the quarterfinal at Jacobs Pavilion, avenging a loss to No. 27 Kasatkina three weeks ago in San Jose, California. Linette will face Irina-Camelia Begu in the semis of the inaugural WTA 250 tournament. Begu beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-4. Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit outlasted Olympic doubles champion Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, and Sorribes Tormo beat Shuai Zhang 6-3, 6-1.