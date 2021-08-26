Tagovailoa, most other Dolphins starters to sit out at Cincy

AP National Sports

By ALAIN POUPART

Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and most of the other Miami Dolphins starters will sit out the team’s exhibition finale Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals. Several starting offensive linemen will likely see action. Tagovailoa has had a strong training camp. He’ll finish the preseason 24 for 34 for 282 yards with one touchdown and one interception and a 93.0 passer rating. He was particularly impressive in a victory against Atlanta on Saturday, when he completed 16 of 23 passes for 183 yards. Coach Brian Flores says decisions regarding playing time in the preseason for starters were in the works before training camp even began.