Ted Dexter, former England cricket captain, dies at 86

LONDON (AP) — Former England cricket captain Ted Dexter has died. He was 86. The Marylebone Cricket Club says Dexter died in a hospice following a recent illness. The MCC called Dexter “one of England’s greatest ever cricketers.” He was a middle-order batsman who played 62 tests for England from 1958-68 and captained the team 30 times. He scored 4,502 runs and took 66 wickets off his seam bowling. He was a charismatic person with plenty of interests outside cricket and was known for his courage on the field when facing West Indies’ fast bowlers in the 1960s.