Buxton back with Twins; Maeda bound for elbow surgery

AP National Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has been reinstated from the injured list. He missed 55 games while his broken left pinky finger healed. The oft-sidelined star played in only three games after returning June 19 from a strained right hip that kept him out for 39 games. The Twins also announced right-hander Kenta Maeda will have season-ending elbow surgery next week in Texas. Maeda was pulled from his previous start six days ago with tightness in his forearm. The Tommy John ligament replacement procedure is one of multiple options under consideration.