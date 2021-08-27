Cubs scratch INF David Bote after he gets hurt during BP

AP National Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs infielder David Bote has been scratched after he sprained his right ankle during batting practice. Ian Happ was inserted into the fifth spot in the lineup for the Cubs’ game against the crosstown White Sox, playing left field. Matt Duffy moved from third to second, and Patrick Wisdom moved from left to third. The 28-year-old Bote got hurt when he stepped on a ball near some white lettering in foul territory at Guaranteed Rate Field.