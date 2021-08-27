Marwin Gonzalez signs minor deal in bid to rejoin Astros

AP National Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Veteran utility player Marwin Gonzalez has signed a minor league deal with the Houston Astros in a bid to rejoin his original MLB team. He is working out at the team’s spring training camp in Florida. The 32-year-old Gonzalez was designated for assignment two weeks ago by Boston. He began his 10-season big league career with the Astros from 2012 to 2018. He had career highs hitting .303 with 23 homers and 90 RBIs in 2017 when Houston won the World Series. He could be an option when MLB teams expand rosters next week.