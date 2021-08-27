NASCAR to present Wendell Scott’s family with 1963 trophy

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The family of Wendell Scott will receive a trophy commemorating his historic 1963 victory before Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway. Scott is the only Black driver to win a race at NASCAR’s top level. He was not credited for his victory in the Jacksonville 200, with the trophy instead going to Buck Baker. Officials discovered hours after the race that Scott was the actual winner by a full two laps on the rest of the field. But he was not credited with the victory for another two years and his family has long pushed for a proper celebration.