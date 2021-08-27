Red Bull gives F1 driver Sergio Perez new 1-year deal

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Sergio Perez is staying with Red Bull next year after the Formula One team gave him a one-year contract extension. Perez replaced Alexander Albon at Red Bull this season and won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June for his second win in F1. His first victory was with his former team Racing Point at the Sakhir GP in Bahrain last December. The 31-year-old Perez is fifth in this season’s standings after 11 races. He followed his win in Azerbaijan with a third-place finish at the French GP for a 12th career podium.