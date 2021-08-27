Valencia enjoys 2nd straight win at home

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Valencia had no problem in beating Alavés 3-0 to win two straight home games at the start of the Spanish league season for the first time in seven years. Daniel Wass scored three minutes into the match and Carlos Soler and Gonçalo Guedes added a goal each at Mestalla Stadium. Valencia hadn’t won two consecutive matches at Mestalla to open the league since 2014-15. It went on to win five in a row at home that season. Friday’s win leaves Valencia at the top of the standings with Mallorca with seven points from three matches ahead of the rest of the round.