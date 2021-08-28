Alvarez, Correa go deep as Astros beat rookie Rangers 5-2

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yordan Álvarez and Carlos Correa both homered as the AL West-leading Houston Astros beat the rookie-laden Texas Rangers 5-2. Framber Valdez earned his ninth win by striking out seven over seven innings. The Astros left-hander threw six no-hit and scoreless innings with six walks against Texas on July 24. Both Astros homers came off Texas starter Kolby Allard. Ryan Pressly worked the ninth for his 21st save. Houston is a season-high 25 games over .500 after winning its fourth win in a row.