Cowing had career night in UTEP’s 30-3 win over Aggies

AP National Sports

LAS CRUSES, N.M. (AP) — Jacob Cowing had a career-high 158 yards receiving, including a 59-yard score, and UTEP opened the season with a 30-3 victory over New Mexico State. Cowing’s yardage came on just five catches, including one for 72 yards, as he finished with his sixth career 100-yard game. Gavin Hardison was 11-of-16 passing for 249 yards and an interception. UTEP rolled to a 20-3 halftime lead. The Miners outgained the Aggies 452-190.