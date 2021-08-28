Essential Quality wins 152nd running of Travers Stakes

AP National Sports

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Belmont States winner Essential Quality won the 152nd running of the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course, holding off Midnight Bourbon in a stirring stretch duel. The sleek gray 3-year-old son of Tapit has never had a bad race, winning all but one of his nine starts. His wide trip in the Kentucky Derby in May — he finished fourth — is the only blemish on that sterling record. He has won four Grade 1 stakes. Miles D was third.