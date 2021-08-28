Kevin Cabral scores in 86th, Galaxy tie LAFC 3-3

AP National Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Cabral scored in the 86th minute to give the Los Angeles Galaxy a 3-3 tie with Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Dejan Joveljic scored twice for the Galaxy. He chipped the ball over goalkeeper Tomas Romero to open the scoring in the 20th and tied it at 2 in 64 with a sharp angle left-footer into the lower-right corner. Two minutes later, Brian Rodriguez scored his second goal of the game on a rebound to put LAFC back on top. Earlier in the 58th, Rodriguez made it 2-1 when he weaved through three defenders in the box. Cristian Arango tied it at 1 on a penalty kick in the 44th.