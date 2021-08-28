Kicking change: Panthers keep Santoso, release slumping Slye

AP National Sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Santoso didn’t take long to leave an impression on the Carolina Panthers coaching staff and steal a roster spot from the slumping Joey Slye. The Panthers cut Slye on Saturday in favor of the 6-foot-5, 258-pound Santoso, who was acquired in a trade Thursday with the New York Giants. Santoso connected on field goals of 52 and 27 yards and made all three extra point attempts in Carolina’s 34-9 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night, while Slye missed from 49 yards. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said it took “moxie” for Santoso to make a 52-yarder in a game a little more than 24 hours after joining the team.