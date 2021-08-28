Soccer world awaits Messi’s PSG debut; Nice routs Bordeaux

AP National Sports

PARIS (AP) — The timing of Lionel Messi’s eagerly awaited debut for Paris Saint-Germain continues to get nearly all the attention in France. That debut could be on Sunday when PSG visits modest Reims. PSG was waiting until Sunday to name its squad. Nice got on with the business of winning with a 4-0 rout of Bordeaux in the French league on Saturday. Amine Gouiri continued his fine start to the season with two goals. The forward has three goals and an assist so far for Nice which is coached by Christophe Galtier. He left Lille after guiding it to the French title last year.