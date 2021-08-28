Wainwright shuts down Pirates again in 13-0 St. Louis win

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Wainwright baffled the Pittsburgh Pirates yet again, allowing three hits over seven innings as the St. Louis Cardinals cruised to a 13-0 victory. Wainwright, who turns 40 on Monday, improved to 4-0 with a 0.30 ERA against the Pirates this season and is unbeaten against Pittsburgh in his last 17 starts dating to 2016. Edmundo Sosa tripled twice and drove in five runs against Pittsburgh starter Steven Brault.