2 Jays homers enough for Berríos in 2-1 win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — José Berríos pitched seven strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tigers 2-1, taking two of three in a low-scoring series with Detroit. Bo Bichette and Kevin Smith homered for Toronto, which won 3-2 on Saturday and lost 2-1 on Friday. Berríos allowed one unearned run on six hits in seven innings. He struck out 11 without walking a batter. Tim Mayza got the final four outs for his first career save. Detroit’s Matt Boyd allowed two runs in four innings in his first start since June 14.

