Bayern vs. Gladbach in German Cup, Dortmund vs. Ingolstadt

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has been drawn at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the second round of the German Cup. Defending champion Borussia Dortmund faces second-division Ingolstadt at home. Hertha Berlin was drawn at fourth-tier Preußen Münster. Münster’s participation in the draw came after Wolfsburg was thrown out of the competition for using one substitute too many in its first-round tie. Jesse Marsch’s Leipzig was drawn at fourth-tier Babelsberg.