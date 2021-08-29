FIFA says Spanish case against player release rejected

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

FIFA says the Court of Arbitration has rejected the Spanish league’s complaint against players being mandated to play World Cup qualifiers in South America. While world football’s governing body said the “decision confirms the legality of FIFA’s decision,” it was not immediately clear if the CAS ruling was only on the admissibility of the case being mounted by the Spanish league. FIFA could not immediately provide further clarity. FIFA extended the international window next month to allow South American teams to play a third World Cup qualifier less than two days before domestic leagues are due to resume in Europe.