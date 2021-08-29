Greenwood scores for 3rd straight game, United beats Wolves

AP National Sports

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood scored for a third successive game to clinch a 1-0 victory at Wolverhampton. The 19-year-old striker’s scoring run has come just as United prepares for the second debut of Cristiano Ronaldo after the international break, 12 years after the Portugal star left Old Trafford. There was an assist from France World Cup winner Raphael Varane. He marked his debut by providing the pass for Greenwood to score from in the 80th minute. United has seven points from three games while Wolves has lost every match 1-0 so far.