Ivy League sports return as way they went out: cautiously

AP National Sports

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Ivy League is returning to the playing fields this fall with plans for a full football season even as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread. Coaches and league officials say they will continue to follow protocols to keep the pandemic under control. All eight Ivy schools are requiring students to be vaccinated. The Ivy League was the first conference to scuttle its basketball postseason when the pandemic broke out during March Madness a year and a half ago. It was also the first Division I conference to suspend fall sports in July 2020.