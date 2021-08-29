Titans will have to wait to hone offensive timing, chemistry

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have wrapped the preseason with final roster cuts due Tuesday. Exactly how they’ll click on offense remains to be seen. The Titans’ projected starters on offense haven’t had that much work together. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones didn’t play at all in the preseason. Coach Mike Vrabel says they’ll have to make up for lost time. Their big test comes Sept. 12 in their season opener when they host Arizona.