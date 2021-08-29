Wendle slam, 6 RBIs; Rays finish 18-1 vs Orioles this year

AP National Sports

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Joey Wendle hit a pair of homers, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs to lead the Tampa Bay Rays over the Baltimore Orioles 12-8 for a three-game sweep. Austin Meadows and Jordan Luplow also homered for Tampa Bay, which finished 18-1 against Baltimore this year. The Rays have beaten Baltimore 12 straight times, tying a franchise record they set against the Orioles in 2008.