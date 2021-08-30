Halep, Muguruza among early winners on Day 1 of US Open

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Simona Halep and Garbiñe Muguruza have pulled out tough two-set victories in the opening round of the U.S. Open. Both two-time Grand Slam champions have had their difficulties in New York. Halep held off Camila Giorgi 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Monday. Muguruza advanced with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) victory over Donna Vekic. Those were two of the earliest victories as the tournament welcomed back spectators after being playing last year without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic. Halep had consecutive first-round exits in the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Opens. The U.S. Open is the only major where Muguruza hasn’t reached the quarterfinals. She was knocked out in the first round just two years ago.