Harper homers, Phillies beat Nats 7-4 for 4th straight win

AP National Sports

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper homered in the first inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-4, stretching their win streak to four games. Brad Miller also went deep and Ronald Torreyes added a bases-loaded triple for Philadelphia, which improved to 7-1 at Nationals Park this season. Carter Kieboom homered for Washington, which has dropped three in a row, five of its last six and 19 of 25. Harper, who went 2 for 5, is hitting .404 with seven homers and 12 RBIs in 16 games against Washington this season.