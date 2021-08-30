Lions backup QB Boyle needs surgery on broken right thumb

AP National Sports

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions backup quarterback Tim Boyle broke his right thumb in the team’s preseason finale and needs surgery. Lions coach Dan Campbell made the announcement Monday, adding the team is hopeful it was not a season-ending injury. Boyle was hurt Friday night in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Detroit acquired starting quarterback Jared Goff, a pair of first-round picks and a third-rounder from the Los Angeles Rams in a trade for Matthew Stafford. Third-year pro David Blough becomes Detroit’s No. 2 quarterback, heading into a Week 1 matchup at home against the San Francisco 49ers.