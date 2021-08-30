Ohtani hits MLB-high 42nd home run, Angels beat Yankees 8-7

AP National Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major-league leading 42nd home run, Jack Mayfield connected for his first grand slam and the Los Angeles Angels were able to defeat the New York Yankees 8-7. Despite the longballs from Ohtani and Mayfield, the difference in the game ended up being a two-out single by Juan Lagares off Clay Holmes that drove in Brandon Marsh with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. The Yankees have lost three in a row following a 13-game winning streak.