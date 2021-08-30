SEC won’t allow makeup games for short-handed teams

AP National Sports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Southeastern Conference teams that don’t have enough available players will have to forfeit games this year. The league released its policy on dealing with COVID-19 issues during the 2021-22 season in all sports on Monday. Unlike last season, the short-handed team will have to forfeit and will take a loss in the SEC standings for regular season games. The scheduled opponent will be credited with a win. Commissioner Greg Sankey had indicated in July that teams would have to forfeit instead of getting windows to make up games like last season, emphasizing the need for teams to get vaccinated.