‘Brooksie’ comment to DeChambeau could lead to fan ejection

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Fans who yell “Brooksie!” at Bryson DeChambeau could have their tickets revoked and be removed from golf tournaments. It’s part of the PGA Tour’s updated code of conduct. The focus has been on DeChambeau and his feud with Brooks Koepka that has engaged fans. The policy actually was in the works last year but shelved during the pandemic when spectators weren’t allowed to attend. In other golf news, Jon Rahm already has one title this week with no award. He won the PGA Tour money list narrowly over Patrick Cantlay. The tour stopped giving out an award two years ago.