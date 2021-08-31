Ken Seals named Vandy’s starting QB, Wright will play too

AP National Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has named Ken Seals as the Commodores’ starting quarterback for the opener against East Tennessee State. Lea said Tuesday that Seals will be the starter. Mike Wright is the backup quarterback. Lea said Wright also will play as one of the Commodores’ best 11 offensive players. Lea says both had great camps and felt it was important to have some clarity at quarterback heading into the opener. Seals led all true freshmen last season throwing for 1,928 yards. The Commodores open the season Saturday night.