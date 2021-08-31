Morris seizes reins as starting QB for No. 20 Washington
By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer
SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Morris will begin his second season as Washington’s starter Saturday when the Huskies host FCS powerhouse Montana. In many ways, it’s a dress rehearsal for Washington prior to next week’s showdown at Michigan. For Morris, it’ll be his first chance to play a home game in front of fans and another chance to validate coach Jimmy Lake’s belief in his QB. Lake named Morris the starter on the first day of preseason camp.
