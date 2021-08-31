Olympic champ Zverev wins at US Open; Djokovic set to begin

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev ran his winning streak to 12 matches by beating Sam Querrey in straight sets in the first round of the U.S. Open. The No. 4 seed from Germany stopped Novak Djokovic’s quest for a Golden Slam in Tokyo and might be one of the players with the best chance to prevent a Grand Slam in New York. Zverev was the U.S. Open runner-up last year. He followed up his victory in the Olympics by winning the hard-court title at Cincinnati. Djokovic plays his first-round match Tuesday night against Danish qualifier Holger Rune. Women’s No. 1 seed Ash Barty is also in action.