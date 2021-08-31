Rams, 49ers seek QBs to match Seahawks’ Wilson in NFC West

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers made the decision this offseason that they needed more dynamic quarterback play to remain contenders in the long run. That led both NFC West rivals to make aggressive moves, trading multiple first-round picks to bring Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles and rookie Trey Lance to San Francisco. It remains to be seen whether those bold risks will pay off, but it’s the team that did nothing at quarterback who remains the favorite in the NFL’s most competitive division with Russell Wilson back for another season in Seattle.