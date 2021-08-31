Titans latest hoping trading for receiver gives title boost

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wide receiver A.J. Brown campaigned on social media for the Titans to make Julio Jones his teammate. NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry and left tackle Taylor Lewan also made clear they wanted the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver in Tennessee. Then the Titans did just that in becoming the latest NFL team to trade for a wide receiver hoping he provides the needed boost to turn a good team into a champion. They can only hope adding the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver helps at least as much as adding Stefon Diggs a year ago helped the Buffalo Bills.