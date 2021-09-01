49ers rookie QB Trey Lance’s injured finger healing

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Rookie quarterback Trey Lance’s injured finger is showing signs of healing and the San Francisco 49ers are hopeful he will be able to return to practice next week. Lance hurt his finger when he was hit on his right hand by the helmet of Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson during an exhibition game. Lance was diagnosed with a small chip fracture and is unable to practice this week. General manager John Lynch says the injury is “trending in the right direction.”